Bystander shares startling photo of Yellowstone tourists mere feet from massive wild animal: 'Unbelievable'

"Weighing up to a ton and running up to 35 miles per hour, this man is flirting with death."

We should probably be counting our lucky stars that wild animal attacks aren't even more commonplace than they are.

The Instagram account for OdysseyFive Photography (@odysseyfivephotography) shared the latest example of people tempting fate around a dangerous wild animal purportedly at Yellowstone National Park.

In the photo, one person is seen crouching a mere yard or so away from a wild bison with his arm outstretched to take a cell phone photo. Another person looks on from about 10 feet away. That is still not a safe distance by any means.

The Instagram post's caption sums up the scene: "What not to do in Yellowstone. Weighing up to a ton and running up to 35 miles per hour this man is flirting with death."

Park rules dictate visitors stay at least 25 yards away from bison. Others have learned in painful fashion that bison are dangerous animals that shouldn't be approached. While you might think coming up for a photo is an innocuous action, bison may interpret it as a threat. That's doubly true during rutting (mating) season.

Getting the perfect photo just isn't worth it, and there's a reason we have a zoom function on cell phone cameras. Weighing in at 1,000 pounds for the females and 2,000 for the males, bison are likely the most threatening animals in the park. As the caption alludes to, their level of speed and power will overwhelm any human's defenses.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Humans aren't the only ones with something to fear in a potential altercation. If the bison gets violent with an encroaching person, park rangers may be forced to put it down even if the animal wasn't at fault.

That's why it's important to do the responsible thing and observe, marvel, and take photos from a safe distance. Adhering to park rules is a key component to having a responsible vacation, let alone staying out of the ER.

In response to the photo, a commenter called it "Unbelievable!" while adding a rage emoji to express their frustration with the people's behavior.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.