  • Outdoors Outdoors

Bystander catches frustrating footage after Yellowstone tourists encroach on wild bison: 'What part of the sign couldn't they understand?'

"Maybe someone should tell him about the zoom feature on his phone."

by Noah Jampol
"Maybe someone should tell him about the zoom feature on his phone."

Photo Credit: Instagram

"Danger: Do Not Approach Wildlife" feels like a simple direction to follow from a sign. As a recently captured video shows, apparently, it's not!

Instagram account TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone), which highlights poor tourist behavior, recently shared a striking example of visitors defying a sign that was literally in the shot.

In the short video, from Instagrammer Truman West (@trumanwest), a trio of tourists approach a wild bison to take a photo. The closest one of the group appears to be only about 10 feet away from the sitting animal

The caption says the video took place "just outside of the Hamilton General Store at Old Faithful," which is adjacent to the park.

The ironic part of the video is that the aforementioned sign, which forbids the very behavior the video depicts, is in the foreground of the shot. The sign even has an illustration of a bison.

This might be near the top of the most blatant rule-breaking captured by an onlooker, but it's far from the first.

Watch now: Wellness app co-founder shares how she plans to give consumers power over products at the store

Whether it's getting close to take a picture or to feed them, many tourists just can't help themselves when around wild animals. 
In one sense, you can understand the urge. These are spectacular animals, and who doesn't want to interact with them or get a great shot to share on social media? That being said, the rules against approaching wild animals exist for a reason.

These animals can feel threatened by the presence of humans and pose a danger to tourists. Bison, in particular, have injured more humans than any other animal, according to the Park.

Similarly, tourists present a danger to them, as vets and rangers have had to euthanize animals who interacted with misbehaving humans. Feeding and interacting with them can also make them more reliant on humans and more aggressive in seeking human food.

Commenters on Instagram were baffled and angered by the rogue tourists.

"What part of the sign couldn't they understand?" one asked.

"Maybe someone should tell him about the zoom feature on his phone," another suggested.

Many others wanted consequences for so brazenly ignoring the rules. "They should be arrested and a hefty fine," one commenter proposed.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x