Onlooker captures video of tourists' reckless actions near massive wild animal: 'That was nerve-wracking'

"They should be permanently banned."

by Saige Everly
An Instagram reel showcased a group of tourists crowding a wild bison as it walked past their parked cars.

Photo Credit: Instagram

When people interact unsafely with wildlife, there can be detrimental consequences for both parties involved.

An Instagram reel posted by Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) showcased a group of tourists crowding around a wild bison as it walked past their parked cars.

While the animal thankfully didn't choose to show aggression toward those bothering it, others who replicate such a careless stunt haven't been so lucky.

The risks of direct, unsupervised wildlife encounters can impact both the humans engaging in the behavior and the animals that feel cornered by it.

Often, wild animals view groups of humans approaching as dangerous and react accordingly. Mostly, animals are trying to scare off offending humans, but on rare occasions, this can result in injury.

The animal in question might then be euthanized to prevent future harm, which can negatively affect the species' population and safety. 

Human-wildlife conflict is an ever-present issue that contributes to the decline of certain species, especially those already considered near-endangered. 

It is crucial to obey the laws and regulations in wildlife reserves and to understand the importance of safety and environmental respect. Following the listed guidance is also important to ensure others follow the rules, or else problematic encounters could get out of hand. 

People need to educate themselves on how to interact with wildlife, whether at a national park or elsewhere. This can help ensure safe cohabitation, healthy ecosystems, and the safety of humans and animals. 

The tourists' actions — including a woman who stepped right in front of the bison and a man only a few feet away who put his phone in the animal's space — appalled commenters under the reel.

"That was nerve-wracking," one said. 

Another added, "[I was shocked] when she walked directly into its path."

A third suggested, "When people do this … they should be permanently banned from all federal and state parks. Period."

