Tourists face backlash after plucking baby shark from ocean for photo op: 'How about we don't touch'

Reactions to the post all point to the same truth: Curiosity doesn't mean care.

A TikToker vacationing in St. Pete Beach, Florida, picked up what appears to be a baby hammerhead shark out of the water for a video. The shark, visibly twisting in her hands, struggled as nearby voices cheered, leaving viewers outraged at another case of wildlife mishandled for social media attention.

With over 550 comments, the consensus was frustration.

One summed up the mood, saying: "Leave them in the water. Why does everyone have to remove an animal from its home for views?" They added that it would've been a better video if the shark had just been left swimming.

Clips where tourists keep crossing lines with wild animals to post on social media are a worrying trend. Even brief handling can cause stress or disrupt feeding, which can be deadly for young sharks. Similar outrage followed a sea lion encounter in California, where tourists ignored distance rules for a selfie.

In national parks across the U.S., visitors disregarding safety signs is becoming a major problem. These viral videos of destructive behaviors also endanger people: If an animal lashes out — even after being provoked — it's often euthanized to prevent future incidents.

The United Nations Environment Programme already stated that rising ocean heat and pollution pose a threat to marine life. Human activity can intensify these risks to marine life.

Whale-shark tourism and other eco-interactions can also have unintended consequences. While ecotourism raises awareness and supports local economies, it must be paired with genuine respect for animals and their habitats.

Reactions to the TikTok post all point to the same truth: Curiosity doesn't mean care. Respecting wildlife and choosing eco-friendly travel destinations keeps beaches and marine animals safe.

One marine scientist commented: "This is actually a juvenile bonnethead shark, and they are critically endangered! … Only trained scientists and researchers should be interacting with them."

Another wrote: "How about we don't touch and leave it alone."

