Bystander calls out Yellowstone tourists risking their lives for photo op with wild bison: 'Leave these animals alone'

"It is not a stuffed toy."

by Olivia Eldert
Since 1872 when Yellowstone became the country's first national park, its 2.2 million acres of untouched environmental wonders that sprawl through Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho have enchanted millions of visitors.

In addition to Yellowstone's wondrous landscapes, wildlife also has a profound presence in the national park — namely elk, bears, wolves, and bison. However, visitors are getting a bit too close for comfort, as this clip from Montana-based YouTuber HappyIantravel (@Happylantravel) shows. 

In the video, it is noted how more people are injured at Yellowstone from bison than bears because of reckless actions such as trying to get too close to the wild animals for the sake of a selfie. While the National Park Service recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison to remain safe, it's evident these emboldened tourists are getting too close to the majestic animals and paying the price. 

The voiceover in the video begs the question: "Who in their right mind tries to take a selfie with this absolute unit of an animal?" They later concede, "But at least now you get all those sympathy likes from your hospital pictures."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time incidents like this have been witnessed at Yellowstone or other national parks, and it surely won't be the last time. These tourists, nicknamed "tourons," have become a fixture on social media

As social media becomes more prevalent, visitors have become more…ambitious…in their quest to capture the perfect shot to post on the Gram. In turn, this access to nature's bountiful wealth is being increasingly abused, putting both tourists and wildlife as well as the environment in danger

Watch now: Industry leaders speak on what gives them hope in the face of climate change

"It's not the parks themselves that are deadly or dangerous, inherently. It's how you approach your visit to a park and the outdoors. It's how you prepare," Cynthia Hernandez, spokesperson for the NPS, told USA Today. "We want to make sure that people understand the risks and the hazards, and a lot of those are in your control." 

Whether it's the land itself or wildlife, it's important to show caution and respect to your surroundings. As one commenter on Happylantravel's video said, "It is a wild animal it is not a prop" and "it is not a stuffed toy." The creator wisely replied, "They can be very dangerous pretty quick."

Another noted: "Leave these animals alone. What would you do if they came in your home."

