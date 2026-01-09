Tourist faces instant karma after filming himself attempting to feed wildlife: 'He should be banned'

"They should ban you from all parks if they catch you doing that."

A visitor to Yellowstone National Park got a little too friendly with a bison and was nearly attacked.

A video clip shared by AccuWeather (@AccuWeather) on Facebook showed a man attempting to feed a bison before the animal charged at him. The tourist luckily emerged unscathed.

The National Park Service recommends keeping at least 75 yards away from large wild animals for good reason. That guidance extends out to 150 feet away for even faster animals like bears, wolves, and cougars. Bison attacks cause plenty of injuries, including one just last summer.

The behavior in the video is unsafe, and it presents a real threat to the health of animals. Prolonged contact with people can increase animals' comfort levels with approaching people for food.

This can lead to aggression and even the need to euthanize large mammals that may be a safety risk. Leaving animals alone allows everyone involved to stay safe.

In less dramatic instances, animals rooting around in litter often end up ingesting plastic, which obstructs their digestive tracts, and causes harm.

According to the Great Plains Science Program, bison are an important keystone species in the Great Plains. Their abilities to spread seeds and graze support animals like pollinators, which are crucial to protecting our food supply chains.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs stated that uncontrolled hunting and former U.S. policies targeted at controlling Indigenous peoples once drastically reduced bison populations. However, strong conservation efforts, like what the GPSP aims to do, can be effective in recovering bison populations.

Taking local action to help bison and other important wildlife can involve advocating for expanded habitat protections. With ample resources in the wild, animals wouldn't be as exposed to human contact or food.

The online community had a clear sense of what should happen to Yellowstone visitors that upset bison.

"He should be banned from Yellowstone National Park," said one Facebook commenter.

"They should ban you from all parks if they catch you doing that," replied another.

