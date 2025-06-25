Onlooker sparks outrage with video of tourists' reckless behavior near wild bear: 'What is wrong with people'

"It's hard to believe some of these people consider themselves nature lovers."

A video showing a group of tourists disturbing a bear at the Yellowstone Upper Falls viewing area sparked outrage on social media.

The video was posted by an Instagram account that tracks undesirable behavior by tourists at national parks. The caption rather poetically described the group as a "gaggle of tourons" and asked, "What is wrong with people[?]"

As the gaggle giggles and poses for photos, a few cries of "get away" from more sensible tourists can be heard. The bear was evidently in a charitable mood as it only took out its frustration on a nearby log.

The incident highlights the importance of showing proper respect for nature. National parks are an excellent vacation destination, but poor behavior from visitors ruins it for everyone.

Unfortunately, it's all too common for tourists to get far too close to wild animals, despite the parks' consistently imploring visitors to keep their distance. As the National Park Service advises, most wildlife should be observed from a distance of 75 feet; however, potentially dangerous animals like bears should be given a much wider berth.

It's not just the danger that large animals, even herbivores, can pose to humans. Feeding or otherwise directly interacting with wild animals can alter their behavior and cause them to lose their fear of humans. Habituation is detrimental to both people and animals alike, as the National Park Service explained. Bison attacks on humans happen most years, and elk that get too used to people and cars are vulnerable on the roads.

The clip received numerous negative comments from outraged viewers.

"It's hard to believe some of these people consider themselves nature lovers," one commenter said.

Others pointed out the dangers of getting too close to a bear: "People have no concept of how fast a bear can move. They think they are big and slow."

Another comment said, "How fast can you run? Not fast enough!"

According to Outdoor Life, some bears can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour in short bursts. Suffice it to say, humans, including tourons, cannot.

