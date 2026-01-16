Yellowstone tourist suffers consequences after getting too close to bison: 'I don't feel bad, not one bit'

In one of the most notable examples of what can go wrong when visitors get too close to wildlife, a 2023 Yellowstone National Park bison attack is resurfacing.

The New York Post reported on the incident in July 2023 after a 47-year-old woman visiting from Arizona was gored in the chest and abdomen by a bison near the Lake Lodge Cabins on the shore of Yellowstone Lake.

According to the National Park Service, the woman and a companion encountered two bison while walking through a field.

Although they reportedly turned to walk away, one of the animals charged, leaving the woman with "significant" injuries that required her to be airlifted to a regional medical center by helicopter.

While the incident occurred in 2023, it sparked strong reactions at the time in the article's comment section, where readers debated accountability, tourism culture, and the risks of getting too close to wildlife.

"Every time I see a story like this I don't feel bad, not one bit," one commenter wrote in response to the report. "I went to Yellowstone years ago and there were literally thousands of signs around the park warning people."

Yellowstone officials have long urged visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from bison and similar animals.

The timing of the incident also matters: mid-July marks the start of bison mating season, when the animals can become more unpredictable and aggressive. Bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run up to 35 miles per hour — far faster than most humans expect.

The discussion has resurfaced amid other, more recent wildlife incidents in Yellowstone.

In 2024 and 2025, park officials reported multiple injuries involving bison and elk, often linked to visitors approaching animals for photos or videos.

Each year, Yellowstone reminds visitors that wildlife encounters are one of the leading causes of serious injuries in the park.

Beyond the risk to people, these encounters can have devastating consequences for wildlife. Animals that injure humans — whether provoked or not — may be euthanized, removing healthy animals from protected ecosystems because of human behavior.

Commenters with firsthand experience echoed those concerns.

"I worked in Yellowstone NP for two summer and winter seasons. The crazy things I saw tourists do to get a picture was insane," one wrote. "Leave the wild animals alone!"

