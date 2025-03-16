Wildlife experts issue dire warning after disturbing discovery made in bird's nests: 'A plague upon the land'

Because plastic debris and other litter are abundant in nature, it is no wonder that birds use plastic in their nests. While birds, in their own way, recycle garbage abandoned by humans, they harm themselves in the process.

The Tasmanian Land Conservancy, an Australia-based nonprofit organization that raises awareness and funds for conservation efforts, shared a series of photos on Facebook of a bird's nest made of twigs, feathers, and a bright blue plastic wire.

This nest was discovered on one of our reserves, it is made using wire left from past farming ventures. A great example... Posted by Tasmanian Land Conservancy on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

"This nest was discovered on one of our reserves, it is made using wire left from past farming ventures," the post said. "There is mounting research showing that garbage used in nest building can harm chicks."

In its post, the Tasmanian Land Conservancy said birds are not just using plastic materials in their nests but also "mistaking it for food," thus exposing them to harmful chemicals. Chicks can choke on trash, become tangled in plastic wire, and ingest toxins.

It has been reported that 176 bird species use litter in their nests. For example, close to 71% of a studied population of European serin nests contained plastic debris, as did 96% of nests of a population of Eurasian magpies.

Birds are not the only animals impacted by plastic pollution. Marine creatures and some mammals often mistake plastic for food, which can make them sick, be transferred to predators, and ultimately impact the species responsible for the 400 million tonnes of plastic waste produced annually.

Humans are heavily affected by plastic pollution, as microplastics have been found in lungs, placental tissue, breast milk, and blood. This is because humans eat, drink, and breathe in microplastics constantly. As these tiny plastic particles can be passed through the food web, they ultimately end up impacting everything from zooplankton to humans.

Because of the threat microplastics pose to humans and wildlife, the presence of plastic litter in bird's nests is cause for concern.

One person shared their experience with plastic debris on the Tasmanian Land Conservancy's post: "Bought a 20 acre farm and everywhere I dig I find baling twine. It's a plague upon the land and many farmers don't seem to care."

Another saw the post as a call for action and said, "On our ex farming property, we are diligent in cleaning up twine and wire. This is a great example for me to pass on to others thank you."

