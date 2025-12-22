Billie Eilish makes surprising move with chunk of tour profits: 'Not alone in this fight'

One Gen Z icon is putting their money where their mouth is. An outspoken advocate for climate action, Billie Eilish recently donated $11,000 to the Youth Climate Institute.

According to CBS News, YCI, a program for high schoolers combining climate action and education, began in 2020 at the Howard County Conservancy in Maryland. Thus far, the program has 50 active chapters in 10 states and has worked with over 700 students to help them take meaningful climate action while preparing for employment in the green industry.

On Eilish's recent Hit Me Hard and Soft tour, the proceeds of certain tickets were designated to fund the Changemaker Program. These helped to create a Climate Impact Fund, managed by the nonprofit REVERB, which works to unite fans, artists, and organizations in positive social and environmental change.

REVERB and Eilish have also partnered to co-found the Music Decarbonization Project, which aims to eliminate heat-trapping pollution within the music industry.

Eilish has announced donations totaling $11.5 million from her tour. These will go to various projects and organizations dedicated to advancing causes like climate justice and food equity.

The music artist recently called on the ultra-wealthy to help address the challenges the world currently faces. Her significant donations to social-impact causes show she has no qualms about doing the same.

As CBS News reported, the artist explained, "I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people who need it."

Thanks to Eilish's donations to YCI, the organization will be able to fund new chapters and support community-level activities. CBS indicated that the singer's donation was accepted with gratitude and hope.

"Having Billie Eilish support our work is incredibly meaningful," YCI ambassador and recent high school graduate Sarah Kc shared. "She's an icon for our generation, and her recognition shows young climate activists that we're not alone in this fight. It gives me hope that together we can create the change our planet needs."

