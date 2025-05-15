Billie Eilish launches global livestream events with urgent call to action for fans worldwide: 'We are so grateful'

"We can't wait to continue the conversations with you all."

Global pop icon Billie Eilish is once again putting climate action center stage by partnering with the nonprofit Support+Feed for two powerful, community-driven events this year in Europe, RTT News reported. The "Overheated" events will take place May 9 in Berlin and July 14 in London, alongside stops on Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" world tour.

Launched in 2020 by Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, Support+Feed is on a mission to combat two urgent global issues: food insecurity and the overheating of our planet. The organization works toward a future in which healthy, affordable, and sustainable plant-based meals are accessible to everyone — and wherein the simple act of eating can be a solution to the climate crisis, not a contributor to it.

Support+Feed's approach is rooted in practical action. The organization partners with local restaurants and volunteers to distribute nourishing, plant-based meals to communities in need. Since its founding, Support+Feed has delivered over 1.5 million meals across 41 cities while also providing education about how the food system impacts the environment.

Its work helps highlight the often-overlooked connection between what we eat and the pollution heating our planet — and more importantly, how shifting to plant-forward diets can be a powerful tool for change.

The group's "Overheated" events take that mission global by gathering musicians, activists, and fans under one roof for meaningful conversations, community building, and inspiration. These aren't your typical music industry panels — they're intimate, solutions-oriented gatherings designed to show how accessible and joyful sustainable living can be.

Bringing Overheated to Berlin for the first time marks a significant milestone for Support+Feed as it expands its impact throughout the EU, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Support+Feed's broader vision includes shifting global mindsets toward a more equitable and sustainable food system — one in which everyone, regardless of income or geography, can access healthy meals that are better for people and the planet. By increasing demand for plant-based options and providing real-life examples of community collaboration, Support+Feed hopes to spark a domino effect of climate-positive action.

For those who can't attend, both events will be streamed live on Eilish's YouTube channel, offering fans and changemakers around the world a chance to tune in and take part.

Whether it's rethinking what's on your plate, volunteering locally, or starting conversations in your neighborhood, there are countless ways to make a difference. When communities come together — with curiosity, compassion, and a shared goal — the path to a cooler, kinder planet feels more within reach.

"We are so grateful and incredibly humbled to be able to bring OVERHEATED to Berlin for the first time ever this year, and back to London where it all started for us," Baird said. "We can't wait to continue the conversations with you all, finding ways to help our planet and combat climate change, with so many incredible people, all under one roof."

