Scientists make promising discovery in fight against dangerous mosquito-borne disease: 'Reduce the severity'

A reduction in immunity to Japanese encephalitis virus may increase the severity of dengue disease in humans.

The study, conducted by Duke-NUS Medical School and researchers from Nepal, found that reduced vaccine protection from JEV may affect the body's response to dengue disease.

What's happening?

Dengue is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, and it is most commonly reported in hot, humid climates. It can cause fever, chills, aches, pains, nausea, vomiting, and a rash. Most people recover after several days, but some severe cases can lead to serious complications.

The researchers have found that when people are vaccinated for JEV, they are also protected from severe cases of dengue. That represents a major public health benefit in protecting against the fastest-growing mosquito-borne virus worldwide.

Ashley St John, associate professor from Duke-NUS Medical School's Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases, said: "Maintaining strong JEV vaccine coverage and possibly introducing booster shots when needed could be a practical way to not only prevent JEV but also reduce the severity of dengue, helping protect populations in Asia where both viruses are present."

Why is this research important?

As the planet continues to overheat, hot, humid conditions are becoming increasingly common and severe, allowing mosquitoes to thrive, breed, and expand into new areas, which increases the risk of dengue and other illnesses spreading.

Nepal has experienced a rise in dengue cases over the past decade, according to the researchers, and the country has also seen the virus spread into new areas where it was previously not present.

Changing weather patterns are attributed to human activity, such as the production of planet-warming pollution from transportation, manufacturing, and agriculture. Warmer temperatures create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed and survive for longer.

What's being done about the spread of disease through mosquitoes?

In general, it's best to make your environment inhospitable to mosquitoes. Eliminating or reducing areas of standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs is one crucial preventive step.

Meanwhile, wearing long sleeves and using mosquito repellent can help protect against the insects when they are present.

In Nepal and other vulnerable areas, the JEV vaccine is required. Making sure visitors receive the vaccine is vital to protect against JEV and dengue, as is the continued development of an effective vaccine program.

Professor Patrick Tan, senior vice-dean for research at Duke-NUS, explained that while JEV can be prevented through vaccination, dengue does not yet have a widely available vaccine.

"Strengthening JEV vaccination programmes by ensuring people develop and maintain strong, lasting protection has a double benefit," he said.

Researchers in Nepal are continuing to work on vaccination strategies that will protect the community against dengue.

