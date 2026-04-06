Alert issued for travelers as mosquito-borne illnesses rise in Belize

Travelers need to take precautions prior to their next trip to Belize.

A travel destination that is becoming increasingly popular for Americans is raising awareness of a quartet of mosquito-borne illnesses that could hit unprepared visitors.

What's happening?

As Travel and Tour World reported, Belize is becoming a hotspot for global tourism. 2025 saw a record influx of tourists, with around 551,698 overnight arrivals. A significant portion of these visitors, about 65%, traveled from the United States.

The onset of the dry season marks the peak travel time for Belize, a tropical paradise. However, in 2026, awareness of mosquito-borne illnesses like dengue, Zika, chikungunya, and malaria is essential.

In response, the Ministry of Health in Belize and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging travelers to take precautions prior to their next trip.

Dengue is the most prominent threat. Belize registered 2,794 cases of it in 2025, and it had 230 cases in 2026 as of mid-March, per Travel and Tour World. The Aedes aegypti mosquito is a notable dengue vector, and it flourishes in Belize's climate.

While there are no confirmed cases of chikungunya or Zika in 2026 so far, they remain a concern. Malaria is another outside risk, although the World Health Organization declared the country free of the disease in 2023.

Why are Belize's risks of mosquito-borne diseases concerning?

It's natural to let your guard down on vacation and not stress about things. In this case, though, it's important that visitors take proper precautions to ensure they're protected against diseases.

In the case of dengue, many people who contract it are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms the first time. Multiple infections, though, can mark a turn for the worse, with painful consequences like repeated vomiting and piercing abdominal pain. In extreme cases, it can be deadly.

That is certainly something that can ruin a vacation. Considering travelers going to Belize are looking to be outside as much as possible, doing activities like snorkeling, hiking, and diving, there can certainly be a large risk of mosquitoes running rampant among tourists.

As rising global temperatures make more areas perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes, it's critical that travelers are aware of the risks.

What's being done to protect travelers to Belize?

Travel experts and public health officials strongly recommend that vacationers stay informed about potential risks and take necessary precautions. That includes seeking health advice regarding vaccinations and preventative medications.

The most effective measures to prevent these diseases involve using insect repellent and wearing long sleeves and pants. Pregnant individuals should prioritize protective measures due to the link between Zika and birth defects.

Since most mosquitoes that spread dengue are active during the day, a combination of repellent and proper clothing can further lower the risk of infection.

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