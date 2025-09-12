Experts issue warning over unexpected side effect of popular skin care trend: 'Common sense'

A social media trend promoting beef tallow as a natural moisturizer is sparking alarm, especially concerning anyone planning to head into bear country.

The issue came up after a Facebook post shared an article from Cowboy State Daily warning that slathering on animal fat while visiting Yellowstone National Park — or anywhere grizzlies roam, for that matter — is dangerous.

"Grizzly bears would love to give you a little smooch," the caption reads, and the post quickly stirred up disbelief that anyone would even consider using this skincare method near national parks.

"Beef tallow in grizzly country is definitely a cure for wrinkles," one person joked.

"Natural selection at its finest," another added.

Beef tallow, a rendered form of cow fat, has been embraced by some as a "back-to-basics" skincare remedy. Supporters say it mimics natural oils, softens skin, and avoids synthetic chemicals. And many who use it swear by its benefits.

However, experts say using it outdoors in bear territory could be begging for trouble. Bears have an amazing sense of smell and are drawn to any strong scents — so making yourself smell like a stick of beef jerky seems to be an obviously bad idea.

Wildlife officials also point out that any scented product, including lotions, lip balms, and deodorants, can attract bears. They are smart and curious, and their keen sense of smell could pique their interest from miles away when the wind carries the scent.

Wildlife encounters can endanger not only park visitors but also the animals themselves. If a bear starts associating people with food sources or injures someone, park rangers may be forced to euthanize it. As the common park saying goes: "A fed bear is a dead bear."

While the tallow skincare might do wonders for you at home, it's best to leave it behind if you're planning to visit any of our beautiful parks. Visitors should stick to unscented skin products in the backcountry, properly store food and toiletries in bear-safe containers, and follow Leave No Trace principles to minimize their impact and protect nature for generations to come.

Many online commenters didn't hold back in their reactions.

One person quipped: "Common sense.... Oh but that's a flower that doesn't grow in everybody's garden."

"I have to keep it put up away from my dogs. Every time I use it, they treat me like a big piece of steak," another wrote.

A third simply summed it up with: "Well….DUH!!!!!!"

