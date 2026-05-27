Police urge people to avoid downtown Wausau block after black bear and cub are spotted

Chasing, cornering, or trying to relocate wildlife too quickly can sometimes create more risk for both animals and people.

A black bear and her cub prompted a pair of public safety warnings in Wisconsin after multiple sightings in the areas of Wausau and Kronenwetter, as NewsChannel 7 reported.

Officials are asking people to give the animals plenty of space, in the hopes of preventing any avoidable incidents.

What's Happening?

The saga began Saturday when Wausau Police posted on their Facebook page that they received several reports of a black bear and cub near the 700 block of Forest Street, close to downtown. The department urged residents and visitors to avoid the area at the time

Alongside a photo, police asked people to stay back both for human safety and to avoid adding stress to the animals. The next development in the story was the sighting of the two bears in the nearby area of Kronenwetter. The village's police department similarly took to Facebook to ask residents to steer clear of the animals.

NewsChannel 7 reported that Lt. Nate Stetzer of the Wausau Police Department said officers will continue monitoring the bears. Stetzer added that at this point, authorities, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), are not planning to force the animals out.

The situation remains active, and more updates could follow as the bears continue to move around.

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Why Does It Matter?

A bear sighting in a downtown area can quickly become dangerous if crowds form, people try to get closer, or drivers and pedestrians are caught off guard. The presence of a cub also raises the stakes, since mother bears can become more defensive when they feel threatened.

Encounters like this can also reflect a larger human-driven pattern. As development reshapes natural habitat and human food sources, such as unsecured trash, become easier to access, bears and other wildlife may move into more populated spaces.

In many cases, the animals are not so much "invading" as adapting to landscapes that people have changed. The worst thing humans can do is feed the wildlife, potentially leading to habituation that would be dangerous for both the animals and local humans.

What's Being Done?

For now, the response is focused on monitoring rather than confrontation. Local police departments and the Wisconsin DNR are tracking the animals and asking the public to avoid the duo so the bear and cub can move through without being pressured, per News Channel 7.

Chasing, cornering, or trying to relocate wildlife too quickly can sometimes create more risk for both animals and people, especially when a cub is involved.

Residents can help by staying out of the area, keeping pets away, and resisting the urge to approach for photos or video. If the bears move through nearby neighborhoods, common-sense steps such as securing garbage, bringing in pet food, and removing other potential attractions for the bears can also help prevent repeat visits.

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