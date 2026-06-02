School locked down after bear roams streets as police warn residents not to try for selfies

Stay calm, keep your distance, and definitely do not try to use this for content.

A bear wandering through suburban streets in Alpharetta, Georgia, was enough to prompt a school lockdown and a warning from police: Stay calm, keep your distance, and definitely do not try to use this for content.

What happened?

As WSB-TV reported, Alpharetta police said they received several reports of a bear moving through the city, including calls last Wednesday from the Lantern Ridge neighborhood.

One resident, Zach Hudson, informed WSB-TV he heard about the bear from his kids at Alpharetta Elementary School.

"They just told us that the school got locked down because of the bear sighting," he said.

Police are urging residents not to panic, but they are asking people to stay alert and avoid attracting the bear. Capt. Jakai Braithwaite told WSB-TV that people should secure trash, bird seed, and pet food. It also helps to give the bears a wide berth if they spot them.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says bear sightings become more common in late spring and summer, per WSB-TV.

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Hudson pointed to heavy construction in the area as one possible explanation, per the network.

"The only thing I can think of, with all the construction, maybe they're getting pushed out of their natural habitats," he hypothesized to WSB-TV.

Why does it matter?

People may face safety concerns, school disruptions, or property damage, while animals can become stressed, reliant on human food, or endangered by traffic and conflict.

When unsecured garbage, bird feeders, or outdoor pet food are available, neighborhoods can effectively become feeding grounds. As Hudson speculated, it's also possible that development is encroaching on bears to make these situations more likely.

Feeding bears or trying to pose with them rarely ends well for the humans or the bears. It can result in euthanization or injuries to the humans who take liberties with a wild animal.

What's being done?

Officials advised residents not to approach the bear, not to feed it, and not to turn the moment into a social media opportunity, as WSB-TV noted.

Residents can also reduce the chances of future sightings by securing trash cans, bringing in pet food, and removing bird seed that could attract wildlife. Another suggestion from officials was to make noises to make them feel less comfortable in unfamiliar areas, per WSB-TV.

The biggest way to stay safe and out of the fray is to not insert oneself into the moment.

"And please, by no means, don't try to get close to the bear," Capt. Jakai Braithwaite relayed to WSB-TV. " Don't try to get a selfie with it."

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