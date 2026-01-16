Homeowner makes stunning discovery after investigating mysterious situation at residence: 'No longer on scene'

"Do your best to prevent troubling … behavior before it starts."

For one Connecticut resident, a near encounter with a massive predator could have turned into a true nightmare.

What happened?

As the Register Citizen reported, a bear was spotted attempting to make its way into a person's home in Torrington on January 2.

According to the state's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the attempted bear break-in was over before officials could apprehend the animal.

DEEP senior advisor James Fowler noted that the bear was "no longer on scene" by the time DEEP officers showed up.

While the incident ended without injury, it continues an alarming trend in the region.

Why is the Connecticut bear sighting concerning?

Bear sightings are increasingly common in Connecticut. Due to the state's ample forests, bountiful food supply, and suitable habitats, black bears have a comfortable home in the area. This has contributed to the bear population experiencing a healthy growth over the years.

Because of this growth, towns like Torrington have seen an influx of bear sightings. Oftentimes, an increase in human-wildlife encounters signals habitat destruction and a loss of an animal's food supply. However, DEEP pointed to successful conservation efforts for the animals' resurgence in the state.

According to Connecticut's 2025 "State of the Bears" report, black bears have shown signs of expanding their territory. This includes venturing into nearby residential neighborhoods in search of easy-to-access food.

What can Connecticut residents do about potential bear encounters?

In 2024, bears found their way inside Connecticut homes at least 67 times. Dozens more were reported to have attempted to breach other homes. As the state observed, many of these occurrences were the result of the animal finding its way through screen doors and windows.

To keep your home and family safe from potential bear encounters, be aware of potential food sources that may attract wandering bears.

"Manage your food, garbage, and other attractants with bears in mind," noted DEEP. "Bear-resistant trash cans are successfully used by more residents each year."

In most cases, it is recommended to keep your distance from any bear. However, in the event that a bear finds its way onto your property, DEEP recommended doing your best to discourage the animal from hanging around.

"Scare away bears that are loitering around your home or looking for human-related foods," added DEEP. "Do your best to prevent troubling bear behavior before it starts."

