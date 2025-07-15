Residents on alert as wild bear is spotted roaming through neighborhood: 'It's really big'

The bear climbed up a tree and didn't come down for several hours.

Residents in a Punta Gorda Isles neighborhood got quite the shock when they saw a black bear roaming the area.

After alerting local authorities, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officials assessed the situation, per WINK.

What's happening?

According to WINK, residents in Punta Gorda Isles noticed a black bear strolling through the neighborhood in early June.

CBS News explained that it entered someone's yard, at one point taking a dip in their hot tub and lounging on a couch.

When authorities alerted the homeowner that a black bear was in his yard, he thought it was a joke until he checked his security cameras, per CBS News. That's when he saw a video of the bear enjoying his outdoor amenities.

The homeowner said, "He's not looking for any trouble, that's for sure," when asked about the bear by CBS News.

WINK interviewed another person who saw the bear wandering around, who said, "It's really big. It's around four feet, at least."

After the bear left the yard, it climbed up a tree and didn't come down for several hours, according to WINK. The FWC set up a trap nearby to catch and relocate the bear when it came down.

Why is it important to monitor black bear movement?

While seeing a black bear enjoy a hot tub might be amusing, it has broader implications that negatively impact the species.

Unfortunately, the more bears that enter residential areas, the higher the chance of human-bear conflicts. Many other cases of human-bear encounters have been recorded in recent years, including a polar bear attack, bears near Spanish villages, and increased grizzly sightings.

So, why are bears venturing into more developed areas?

According to the Florida Wildlife Federation, black bear populations wander into neighborhoods due to habitat loss and rapid urbanization, both of which make it more difficult for them to find food, safe spaces to roam, and mates.

As a result, the bears may pop up on people's properties, even in more residential areas. That puts people, their children, and pets at risk of injury or death.

On top of that, bears that end up in these areas are also at risk of injury or death via car collisions, or euthanasia if they harm humans or become reliant on human food.

Or as a retired grizzly bear recovery coordinator put it, "A fed bear is a dead bear," per the BBC.

What's being done to improve human-bear coexistence?

While urban sprawl is an ongoing issue, there are many ways to improve coexistence with black bears and other wildlife. For example, local authorities, such as the FWC, can help relocate black bears from residential neighborhoods.

The FWC also recommended that residents secure garbage, birdseed, and pet food in bear-proof containers, walk dogs on a leash, and avoid feeding the bears.

Additional suggestions from the National Wildlife Federation include storing food indoors or away from campsites and vehicles and supporting local climate action that promotes a healthy ecosystem.

