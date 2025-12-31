Homeowner makes stunning discovery after investigating mysterious sounds in crawl space: 'It looked like a monster'

"I wasn't even sure what I was looking at."

A California man learned that a 500-pound black bear had been using the crawlspace under his residence as a personal den, KTLA reported.

What's happening?

Ken Johnson of Altadena became suspicious after items by the crawlspace opening kept getting knocked down. He set up cameras and soon captured footage of the bear coming and going from the area below his home.

Johnson said the animal entered and exited daily, acting like it lived there.

The situation turned frightening when Johnson stepped out to put in fresh batteries for his surveillance equipment. He looked toward the gap and heard a "horrible growl," sending him running back inside.

"It looked like a monster because the eyes are close together and then this big, wide head, and I wasn't even sure what I was looking at," Johnson told KTLA.

He tried contacting California Fish and Wildlife for help but got an automated recording saying the office was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Why are bear-human encounters concerning?

When bears look for shelter in human-made structures, it often means their habitats are under pressure.

As human communities expand into areas where wildlife once roamed freely, animals such as black bears lose access to food sources and denning sites.

Drought conditions and wildfires, both intensified by the warming planet, can push bears closer to residential neighborhoods as they look for food and shelter. These encounters put both humans and animals at risk.

For people, a startled or desperate bear can become dangerous. For bears, close contact with humans often ends badly, sometimes resulting in euthanization.

What can I do to prevent wildlife encounters?

If you live in bear country, lock your trash in bear-proof containers and bring any pet food indoors. Do not leave food scraps in outdoor compost bins.

Seal access points to crawlspaces, sheds, and garages before bears discover them. Motion-activated lights or sprinklers can also keep wildlife from getting too comfortable on your property.

Support local land conservation efforts to help preserve wild spaces where bears can thrive without wandering into backyards. When wildlife has room to roam, everyone stays safer.

