Officials issue warning after observing disturbing behavioral shift in apex predators: 'A clear signal of severe ... imbalance'

They typically retreat to their dens by the start of November.

by Leslie Sattler
Himalayan black bears haven't gone into hibernation, leading to deadly clashes with mountain communities.

Photo Credit: iStock

Himalayan black bears in northern India haven't entered their winter dens on schedule, and the unusual wakefulness has brought more violent encounters with people and farm animals.

What's happening?

According to The New Indian Express, bears in the Himalayas typically retreat to their dens by the start of November. This year, they're still roaming mountain communities, clashing with residents, and killing farm animals.

Warmer conditions and sparse snow have kept the bears from hibernating on schedule. 

"Normally, a thick blanket of snow by early November sends the bears into their dens," said Ranjan Mishra, a wildlife official with the region's forest department.

"The lack of snow and reduced food availability in the forests have kept them abnormally active."

The numbers tell a troubling story: In 2023, no one died in bear encounters, but this year has already seen four fatalities.

Why are delayed hibernations dangerous?

When bears can't hibernate on time, they experience stress that makes them more prone to aggression. The animals are moving down the mountains to find meals, bringing them into direct contact with people.

"This is a clear signal of severe ecological imbalance," said Kamar Qureshi, a retired professor from the Wildlife Institute of India, per the Express.

Changing weather patterns are reshaping how wildlife behaves across mountain ecosystems. If warmer winters continue, bears may stop hibernating altogether, which could permanently alter the relationship between humans and wildlife in these areas.

For people living in affected communities, the threat is immediate. Farmers are losing livestock, and residents worry about walking near their own homes after dark.

What's being done about bear encounters?

Detailed studies are needed to document how weather affects bear behavior, as better data could help communities prepare and stay safe.

If you live where bears are present, avoid encounters by keeping trash in containers bears can't open. Don't leave pet food outdoors, and talk loudly or clap when you're walking in wooded areas to announce yourself. Bring in bird feeders when bears are awake and moving around.

Wildlife officials are working with local communities to set up early warning systems and build barriers between where people live and where bears roam. Meanwhile, you can support conservation groups focused on helping humans and wildlife coexist.

