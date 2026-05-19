Colorado warns bear encounters will surge after attorney finds one in office parking garage

Colorado officials are warning that bear encounters are likely to rise this year after a startling incident in Colorado Springs, in which an attorney found a bear wandering through his office parking garage.

What's happening?

According to KRDO, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has said bear encounters could jump this year, with early signs already in Colorado Springs.

One example involved local attorney Dave Ganderton, who said his staff texted him to ask when he would be arriving at work. He responded that he was already there, but he was busy trying to chase a bear out of the parking garage. Ganderton said he initially thought the animal was a dog.

According to KRDO, district wildlife manager Demetria Wright said a dry winter with low snowpack has left bears with less natural food, sending them into lower-elevation areas.

That creates more opportunities for surprise encounters, especially because black bears have an extraordinary sense of smell. Wright said they can detect food from up to five miles away.

Why is this concerning?

When bears lose access to natural food, they often turn to places where people are, putting both people and wildlife at risk. As a warming planet and increased habitat loss make access to food increasingly difficult, bears and humans will be pushed closer together.

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That can mean dangerous close encounters and stressful run-ins in places where large wild animals are not expected. For bears, repeated access to human food can be even more harmful. Once they become accustomed to easy meals in the presence of others, conflicts tend to escalate.

Bears that make their way into these situations can harm humans or get hurt themselves. If they cause injury or worse, they may even have to be euthanized.

What can I do to help prevent bear encounters?

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging residents to make homes and workplaces less attractive to bears.

According to KRDO, Wright said homeowners should take down bird feeders until winter because the seed attracts bears.

If someone does encounter a black bear, wildlife officials recommend making noise and trying to scare it off from a safe distance. Officials say people can use loud deterrents such as car alarms, air horns, shouting, or bear spray, and they should also try to look large.

Bears are hungry, they are on the move, and people should expect to see more of them unless steps are taken to keep human spaces from becoming the easiest buffet around.

Regarding his encounter, Ganderton made light of the situation while still issuing a warning: "You can't sue a bear."

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