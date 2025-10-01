Unbelievable video shows oblivious couple relaxing at park as bear approaches: 'Lost'

Thankfully, the couple finally noticed the animal when it was right behind them.

A couple relaxing at a park at Burnaby Mountain in Canada had a too-close encounter with a bear.

What happened?

Instagram user The Nature Aura (@thenature_aura) posted a video of people relaxing at the park who were suddenly approached by a bear, with the caption "Lost in a good book."

While most people lounging in the grassy area where the bear appeared noticed it immediately and fled, one couple was completely lost in their books and failed to notice the bear or the people shouting at them from outside the park to warn them.

Thankfully, the couple finally noticed the animal when it was right behind them and got out of the way quickly (but not before one half of the couple grabbed their shoes off the ground right in front of the bear).

Other Instagram users were shocked by the video.

"Don't forget your shoes. They're worth your life," one user sarcastically said.

Another person added, "Nice of all the people to warn the other 2 facing the other side."

Why is this human-wildlife encounter concerning?

Human-wildlife encounters, such as this one, can be wildly dangerous — not only for humans but also for the animals.

While everyone involved made it out unscathed, these encounters can often end in injury or even human casualties. The person who reached back for their shoes literally risked their life.

After wild animals attack humans, whether provoked or not, authorities will often euthanize the animal upon capturing it, which contributes to depleting wildlife populations and hinders conservation efforts.

Oftentimes, the animal is not at fault, either.

More close calls with wildlife are occurring due to human population growth and land development, which encroaches on wild animals' living spaces, leading to habitat and natural resource loss and forcing animals to relocate. Additionally, changes in climate and extreme weather events also contribute to these losses.

When wildlife is forced into migration, it often ends up in more heavily populated human areas as it seeks food and water, increasing the risk of dangerous encounters.

How can I protect myself from human-wildlife encounters?

Protecting the environment is one of the best ways to safeguard yourself from a run-in with a wild animal. Through nature preservation, wildlife can remain in or return to its natural habitats, rebalancing ecosystems and giving these animals a better chance of survival and longevity.

However, situational awareness when outdoors is also vital to protecting oneself, which means not getting completely lost in a good book.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




