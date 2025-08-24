Officials warn of surge in bear encounters after woman severely mauled: 'She was unable to talk due to injuries'

"Please take basic countermeasures and exercise the highest level of caution."

The Japanese government issued a warning to residents about an increase in human-wildlife encounters after an older woman was attacked outside a home for people with disabilities.

What happened?

According to The Japan Times, the 73-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after being found with a head injury by local police in Akita.

"She was unable to talk due to injuries and was unconscious when sent to hospital," a police spokesman told the Times.

Emergency room doctors said it appeared the woman had suffered a bear attack based on the marks on her body. Security footage showed a large animal mauling her while she was taking out the garbage, so the bear may have been attracted by the smell of food.

Unfortunately, such events have become more common in Japan. Government data showed that in the year ending in March, bears attacked 85 people and killed three. The year prior, 219 attacks and six deaths were reported.

Why is the bear attack concerning?

Bear attacks and encounters close to residential areas have become more frequent all over the world, and experts believe it's partially because of habitat loss, the warming planet, and scarcity of resources. As humans keep expanding into bear country, it leaves the animals with less room to roam and fewer food sources, encouraging them to wander near homes and businesses to access food. That puts both bears and humans at higher risks of being injured or killed.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Even in national parks, bears are aggressive and not shy about stealing food, which shows that the animals are under stress.

It's especially concerning in this case since it involved an older person who probably had no way of protecting herself or running away.

The Times said that because of this recent attack, the Akita government decided to extend its bear alert through September because of a "high risk of encountering a bear."

"Please take basic countermeasures and exercise the highest level of caution," it added.

What's being done to protect people from bears?

Some farmers have adopted "bear dogs," which are usually large breeds such as shepherds, to keep bears away from their properties and protect their families. This not only safeguards their crops, livelihoods, and lives but also reduces the likelihood of needing to euthanize bears for aggressive behaviors.

Officials in Wyoming installed a wildlife bridge over a busy highway, ensuring bears can access habitat without worrying about dodging traffic.

In the case of bears roaming near neighborhoods, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service advises people to store food properly in bear-safe containers or vehicles and carry bear spray. Hikers should avoid venturing out at night when they may not see a nearby bear. Also, make sure to report any bear encounters or sightings to officials.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.