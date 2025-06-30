Trail cameras capture rare footage of bear cubs exhibiting critical behavior: 'Just like human kids'

Trail camera footage of two bear cubs shows the apex predators frolicking in the woods.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation captured the video in October and shared it in a June Facebook post.

In the 40-second clip, one of the cubs hogs a pit of muddy water while the other jaunts about.

"Just like human kids are supposed to," one commenter said, while a couple of others wrote that the bears were "adorable."

Someone else added: "Wow. Nature is amazing."

The DEC noted that the play is beneficial to the bears' well-being, stating that climbing and running helps them learn to avoid danger and predators.

"Wrestling helps cubs learn how to defend themselves and capture prey," it added. "Romping around strengthens a cub's heart and lungs so that as adults they can travel long distances in search of food, a mate, or a winter den. Playing helps cubs develop their spatial awareness, problem solving skills, and memory."

The amazing scene highlights Earth's wonders and shows the importance of preserving wildlife habitats. There are at least 6,000-8,000 black bears in the Empire State, and they can hibernate for five months at a time. The omnivores feed on grass, berries, insects, and carrion and are curious and intelligent enough to find and return to food sources created by humans.

Corn, honey, birdseed, trash, and pet food have all provided meals to the large creatures, which are changing behaviors as the planet warms rapidly and human development squeezes them out of their natural environments. When bears learn they can score easy meals from humans, they can become bold and aggressive, per the DEC.

The presence of cubs is also a danger to humans.

"Adult female bears will defend their cubs from any perceived threat, including people who get too close," the DEC added via Facebook. "Enjoy and observe bears from a distance."

You can also help protect these marvelous animals by securing food, garbage, and recycling. Campers should take precautions such as using bear canisters to store all scented items and creating a camping triangle, which involves using separate spaces to sleep, cook, and eat, and store food and trash.

