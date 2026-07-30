At Idaho's Henrys Lake State Park, bear attacks jogger, but he and his dog walk out

They identified where the attack happened but did not find any bears nearby.

A bear attack cut short a man's Friday morning run with his dog on the Aspen Loop Trail at Idaho's Henrys Lake State Park.

The man suffered injuries, but he and his dog still made it out of the area on their own, as East Idaho News reported.

What happened?

Idaho Fish and Game said in a press release that the jogger was hurt, yet he was still able to get himself out and call for help. His dog was uninjured and came out with him safely.

After an ambulance transported the man to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Fish and Game officers and Fremont County Sheriff's deputies secured the scene and investigated.

Search teams checked the park's trails and surrounding areas from the ground and with assistance from a sheriff's office drone. They identified where the attack happened but did not find any bears nearby.

Because the incident was believed to be a surprise encounter and there was no sign that bears remained in the area, officials said no further action is planned for now.

Why does it matter?

Bear attacks remain relatively uncommon, but they can occur when pets or a human's activity cause distress, knowingly or unknowingly.

Officials also stressed that Island Park is bear country, and Idaho Fish and Game warned that people moving quickly may be more likely to startle a bear.

Camping and boating will continue at Henrys Lake State Park, but the trail system will be closed for a week.

What can I do?

If you live in bear country, Idaho Fish and Game provided some helpful tips to stay safe. It advised people to travel in groups and make consistent noise to reduce the chances of a surprise, and it cautioned people to avoid approaching animals.

Other tips include staying alert and scanning for bears, carrying bear spray, and being smart about when and where you explore.

Being on trails at darker times of day like night, dawn, or dusk are discouraged, while people should keep clear of carcass sites where animals might gather.

Lastly, if you are running or biking, just be aware you are more likely to alarm a bear, so remain alert during your journey.

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