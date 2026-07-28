Colorado sheriff warns to keep windows closed after bear cubs climb in and raid a home

They were expecting to find a standard break-in, but instead it was a pair of cubs causing chaos.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is warning Colorado residents to keep doors and windows closed after a new video showed bear cubs climbing through a window opening and rummaging inside a Roxborough home, as FOX31 Denver reported.

Officials said the footage may look unusual, but the lesson behind it is simple. In bear country, an open window is a clear invitation for snack time.

What happened?

As wildlife activity rises this time of year, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office told residents to make sure doors and windows are shut alongside a Facebook post showing video of the cubs.

In footage shared from July 23, the young bears are seen inside a Roxborough home after coming through a window opening and going through the house. When police were called, they were expecting to find a standard break-in, but instead it was a pair of cubs causing chaos.

After arriving, cops found the animals working through pet food, per FOX31 Denver. It was time to call in Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The cubs were escorted out without incident and even had some fun running away from the cops.

Still, the Sheriff's Office warned locals to try to avoid these encounters, as a more threatening mother bear could pose a danger.

Why does it matter?

Encounters like this can be dangerous for both people and animals. A curious cub getting indoors can create chaos on its own, and it may also signal that a mother bear is nearby, quickly raising the stakes for homeowners and responders.

Many wildlife conflicts are tied, at least in part, to human activity. Homes built near habitat, accessible trash, food odors, and open windows or doors can all make neighborhoods more appealing to animals looking for an easy reward.

That pattern is not unique to Colorado, either. The consequences can be immediate in the form of property damage, fear, emergency calls, and safety risks.

For bears, repeated success around homes can be even more serious, since animals that become too comfortable around people are more likely to face euthanasia. Bears that have lost their fear of humans can become more aggressive and pose a serious risk to people, meaning the only real recourse is to kill them.

What can I do?

The most immediate step is the one the sheriff's office emphasized. Residents should close and secure windows and doors, especially if you live in an area where bears and other wildlife are common.

It also helps to reduce anything that could attract animals in the first place. That means securing garbage, bringing pet food indoors, cleaning grills, and avoiding food or scented items near easily accessible openings.

Wild animals learn quickly. If a bear gets into a house, trash can, or garage and finds something worth eating, it may return and be even bolder in future visits.

Homeowners can also use cameras, outdoor lighting, and routine checks around the house to spot activity early. While those steps will not stop wildlife from moving through the area, they can reduce the chances that a passing animal turns a home into its next stop.

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