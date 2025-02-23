Scientists develop bizarre new plan to control pesky winged pests: 'We need effective strategies ... to minimize the damage'

It could help farmers save their crops while making room for wildlife.

Barnacle geese may look harmless, but for farmers in Finland, these migratory birds have become a costly nuisance.

Scientists have come up with an unusual but promising solution: designated feeding fields that lure geese away from crops while keeping them well fed elsewhere, according to Phys.org.

A recent study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology and conducted by researchers from the University of Turku and the Natural Resources Institute Finland found that using a combination of "accommodation fields" — where geese are encouraged to feed — and "repelling fields" — where geese are actively deterred — could significantly reduce crop damage. This approach might make things a little easier for farmers dealing with geese while ensuring the birds have enough to eat.

The barnacle goose population has grown a lot over the years thanks to conservation efforts, hunting bans, and changes in the climate. But with more geese around, farmers have been hit hard, losing crops and getting nearly €4 million ($4.3 million) a year from the Finnish government to cover the damage. Researchers tracking geese movements with GPS technology found that when given the option, the birds preferred to forage in designated accommodation fields, reducing their presence in repelling fields and farmlands that need protection.

"We need effective strategies to proactively mitigate the conflict and methods to minimize the damage," said professor Jukka Forsman from the Natural Resources Institute Finland. The study suggests that teaming up with farmers to set up specific feeding areas could be a solution to handle the problem long term.

Other places have tried similar ideas with good results. In the Netherlands, there are areas for geese to eat so they stay away from crops, and in the U.S., there are habitat-based plans to keep deer and elk from messing with farmland. These examples show that finding a balance between protecting wildlife and helping farmers can work out well for everyone.

Setting up designated feeding areas based on research could help farmers save their crops while making room for wildlife. As scientists keep improving this idea, it could end up being a better way to handle these kinds of conflicts in more places.

