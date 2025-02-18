Farmers in crisis as unexpected weather decimates croplands: 'We did lose about 80% of our crop'

"It even put some of the farmers out of business."

Arctic weather has damaged strawberry crops across Louisiana, with one farm reporting an 80% loss of its berries and blooms, Louisiana Radio Network reported.

The news comes as farmers prepare for key spring events and sales periods.

What happened?

Rachael Harris of Harris Strawberry Farm in Springfield shielded her plants with protective cloth before the cold snap hit. Nature also helped, as a blanket of snow kept the plants alive.

"We did lose about 80% of our crop. Not the plant, but the berries and the blooms that were all on the vine. But the snow actually made insulation for the plants and protected them," Harris said.

The timing creates financial pressure for these small farms.

"We have to pay for the labor to pick the bad berries and throw those berries away, compared to paying for the labor to pick good berries," Harris said.

Why is this cold damage concerning?

The arctic blast's impact extends beyond the farms to local food supplies and traditions. While Harris Strawberry Farm will miss Valentine's Day sales, it expects to recover in time for Easter and the Strawberry Festival.

This marks the second straight year of challenges for Louisiana's strawberry farmers.

"Last year we had a disease called Pestalotia. The plants that the farmers bought came with the disease. It even put some of the farmers out of business," Harris explained.

What's being done to protect future harvests?

Farmers such as Harris show how preparation can help reduce cold weather risks. Covering plants before the freeze kept the vital root systems alive. This protective step means farms can bounce back faster, keeping local strawberry traditions going strong through spring celebrations.

The determination to overcome back-to-back setbacks points to the strength of Louisiana's farming communities. Shoppers can help maintain fresh, local food access for everyone by supporting these growers at markets and festivals.

