Homeowner shares striking progress video after ripping out traditional lawn: 'Still fighting the grass'

Lots of people are abandoning conventional gardening, opting to rewild their space with native plants and shrubs and switching out their monoculture lawns for more eco-friendly options such as clover and buffalo grass.

A recent video shared to the r/NoLawns subreddit makes it easy to see why these types of gardens are gaining in popularity.

The video shows a colorful garden that is awash with a range of plant life, providing a beautiful space to relax and enjoy nature. The OP hasn't completely cleared their lawn, instead choosing to plant large beds of native flowering plants alongside small patches of grass and paving. The video shows a butterfly enjoying the flowers.

"Year one and two for most of the plants, yard was all grass prior to 2022!" they captioned the clip. "Still fighting the grass lol."

Incorporating native plants into your garden can have several benefits. Native plants are adapted to the local environment, so once they are established they require very little maintenance. Not only does this save you time, but it also keeps the cost of maintaining your garden down. This is because you don't need to worry about watering the plants like you do a traditional lawn.

Native plants also don't need fertilizers or pesticides to thrive. The plants are happy in the local soil and have a variety of defense mechanisms to protect themselves from local critters. You don't even need to switch out all of your lawn to reap these benefits. Replacing a small part will reduce the amount you spend on water and lawn care products.

Rewilding your yard is also great for the environment. Native plants help create a healthier ecosystem, which can support local wildlife. This is especially important for pollinators that rely on native plants for food.

Pollinators, such as birds, bees, butterflies, and other insects, are crucial for the fertilization of many flowers and crop plants. Unfortunately, many are in decline. Planting native plants in your garden can provide a beautiful splash of color while also supporting pollinator populations.

The people in the comments were delighted by the OP's progress in their garden. "Wow, what a lovely garden," one commenter wrote.

Another said: "This gives me hope! I'm not quite a full year in and my yard is still looking very raw and rough."

