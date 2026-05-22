Rescuers save 3-month-old bald eagle that fell from its nest: 'The eagle is safely back home'

Local first responders not only recovered the young bird but also removed a fishing hook from its beak before sending it back home.

A rescue in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, ended with a 3-month-old bald eagle safely returned to its nest after a dangerous fall.

Local first responders not only recovered the young bird but also removed a fishing hook from its beak before sending it back home.

According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, Lampeter Fire Company No. 1 posted on Facebook that crews from its department, Lafayette Fire Company, and West Lampeter Township Police worked together on Sunday to rescue a bald eagle chick that had fallen from its nest.

The bird, estimated to be about 3 months old, was found with a fishing hook stuck in its beak. According to NBC 10, responders removed the hook, determined the eagle was healthy, and returned it to the nest. That quick coordination likely made a major difference for an eaglet still dependent on the nest.

According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, bald eagle nests are built by both the male and female, while the female selects the tree. Young eagles usually remain in the nest for around 11 to 12 weeks before adults start urging them to fly, meaning this chick was at a critical stage of development.

Wildlife rescues like this show how local communities can step in at the right moment to protect vulnerable animals and support the ecosystems they depend on. Lost or discarded gear can injure birds and other animals, especially near waterways where bald eagles hunt and nest.

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This is especially important given the role bald eagles play as predators in maintaining healthy ecosystems and the significant effort that has gone into helping them recover from the brink of extinction.

The rescue also highlights the role local agencies can play in conservation, even when wildlife response is not their primary mission. Firefighters and police officers are often among the first people able to respond when an animal is in danger, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

"Thanks to everyone involved with the seamless operation, the eagle is safely back home and momma and its sibling are taking very well," said the Lampeter Fire Company No. 1, per ABC 10.

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