Bald eagle soars again after lead poisoning threatened its life

It's crucial to keep them alive since, according to the National Audubon Society, they only exist in North America.

A bald eagle is back in the wild after a Pennsylvania wildlife rescue helped it survive a life-threatening case of lead poisoning.

According to ABC 27 News, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center in York County said it released the eagle Thursday following roughly two months of treatment and recovery. The bird was taken in back in March after apparently being stranded on the ground for days. Later tests found that the bald eagle was experiencing lead poisoning.

After near extinction, bald eagles remain one of the most recognizable wildlife conservation success stories in the United States. Each recovery carries weight, especially when the danger involved is so preventable.

The wildlife center told ABC 27 that treating lead poisoning is a "long and costly" process. The news outlet reported that the eagle received two rounds of chelation therapy to clear lead from its blood. It also flew around so rescuers could assess possible organ damage before deciding it could return to the wild.

Raven Ridge said lead poisoning affects about half of bald and golden eagles. It sometimes happens because eagles swallow fragments from hunters' lead ammunition while scavenging. Once ingested, the metal can trigger neurological harm, paralysis, and starvation.

Healthy eagle populations help support healthier ecosystems. As scavengers and predators, bald eagles play a key role in keeping ecosystems balanced. And it's crucial to keep them alive since, according to the National Audubon Society, they only exist in North America.

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Cases like this can also help people understand how human decisions, like the ammunition they use while hunting, can directly affect wildlife around them.

The successful release comes with a reminder of what is at stake. ABC 27 reported that earlier this year, a different bald eagle at the center died following a positive test for lead poisoning.

In sharing this latest update, Raven Ridge Wildlife Center highlighted the work it does continuously and the hope that that work provides.

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