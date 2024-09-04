Researchers sound the alarm after uncovering serious threat killing bald eagles: 'We are concerned'

The reduction in their numbers removes a vital cushion needed for the eagles to survive.

Once on the endangered species list, bald eagles are now a great conservation success story. A new study, however, shows that the species is being threatened by a new danger: lead poisoning.

What's happening?

While populations of bald eagles continue to grow, researchers say that lead poisoning kills about 4-5% of the species annually, according to Phys.org.

The eagles are ingesting lead from bullet fragments found in animal carcasses and gut piles. A fragment as tiny as a grain of rice can kill a bald eagle.

Tamarack Wildlife Center in Crawford County, Pennsylvania, takes bald eagles and other wildlife into its care. Carol Holmgren, executive director and principal licensed wildlife rehabilitator at the center, said, "From the rehabbers' perspective, the overall eagle population is strong, but we have environmental issues going on, and we are concerned."

Lead poisoning afflicts almost one-third of Tamarack's bald eagle caseload.

Sean Murphy, state ornithologist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said that of the 228 bald eagles the commission examined in 2006-2016, 30% had lead in their systems.

Krysten Schuler, a Cornell assistant researcher and wildlife disease ecologist who directs the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab, said, "It's like driving forward but having a brake on at the same time."

Why is lead poisoning in bald eagles important?

Bald eagles could face future threats like infectious diseases and the effects of our changing climate, and the reduction in their numbers from lead poisoning removes a vital cushion needed for the eagles to survive.

It's important to maintain our wildlife. For locals in areas where bald eagles thrive, the birds can be a draw for tourism, helping the economy. Healthy wildlife also contributes to a beautiful environment for local residents.

Nature and wildlife conservation are also important for the health of our planet. By taking care of them, we ensure that future generations can thrive here and enjoy the natural world.

What's being done about bald eagle conservation?

To reduce the number of lead poisoning incidents, the Pennsylvania Game Commission encourages hunters to use non-lead ammunition and tackle. They also ask hunters to bury animal carcasses and gut piles to keep scavengers like eagles from finding them.

Rescue centers like Tamarack are doing work locally to provide treatment and rehabilitation for wounded and sick animals.

In areas around the world, officials have created wildlife reserves and reintroduced animals into their natural habitats in an effort to support at-risk species. Other groups work to create large-scale events for conservation awareness.

