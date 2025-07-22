Experts celebrate resurgence of bald eagle populations after near extinction: 'Resilient and thriving'

The latest bald eagle census in Ohio revealed a heartening trend: There are over 900 active nests, and the animals are present in all but one of 88 counties.

The Dayton Daily News reports that, thanks to the efforts of 1,800 citizen scientists overseen by the state Department of Natural Resources, the 2025 census results are now available. In total, 964 nests were recorded, representing a 36% increase from the last census taken in 2020.

Laura Kearns, a DNR wildlife biologist, thanked the volunteers for their "monumental efforts" and said, according to the Daily News, "This comprehensive study shows that Ohio's eagle population is resilient and thriving."

The bald eagle isn't just a potent symbol of national pride; the iconic species is also a vital part of the ecosystem. With a wingspan of eight feet, it is one of nature's largest raptors, preferring to nest near water sources since it favors fish.

As the top avian predators and scavengers, bald eagles control prey populations and cycle nutrients. Additionally, their gigantic nests, often as heavy as a ton, are used by other species once eaglets take flight.

The bald eagle's numbers fell sharply in the 20th century because runoff from chemical pesticides contaminated water sources and poisoned the eagle's food sources. This resulted in weak eggs that often broke or failed to hatch.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service notes that this decline was so dramatic that by 1963, there were just 417 known nesting pairs in the country. Fortunately, decisive action was taken to restrict pesticides, including a then-controversial ban on DDT, which helped the bald eagle recover.

Ohio is just one of several states that have increased the eagle's population; Georgia and New Jersey have also reported surges in nests. It's why environmental groups such as Defenders of Wildlife describe the bald eagle's recovery as "a conservation success story."

The story illustrates the effectiveness of bold legislation and community-based efforts in protecting vital species. Moreover, the successes are an excellent example of disparate groups pulling together for an important cause.

It's always worth remembering that environmental issues are overwhelmingly popular across the political spectrum and that emphasizing the positives can lead to productive conversations.

