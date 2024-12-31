  • Outdoors Outdoors

The Bahamas sets new precedent with $120 million debt swap: 'Supporting ... the economy and livelihoods of many, many folks'

It's expected the move, which will include a new loan with reduced interest rates, will free up $124 million in funding.

by Jamie Speka
It’s expected the move, which will include a new loan with reduced interest rates, will free up $124 million in funding.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Bahamas announced that it will free up more than $120 million for marine conservation projects and climate change mitigation, a move that is the fifth debt-for-nature swap in the world.

"We see this project not just supporting the biodiversity and climate objectives of the country, but ultimately the economy and livelihoods of many, many folks," Shenique Albury-Smith, Bahamas-based deputy director for The Nature Conservancy, said to The Associated Press. 

It's expected the move, which will include a new loan with reduced interest rates, will free up $124 million in funding, according to the AP. Over the next 15 years, the country is planning to use the money toward marine conservation projects. An endowment fund will also be created in order to ensure funding will be available for the projects beyond the 15 years. 

The Bahamas has faced numerous environmental emergencies within the last decade. 

Watch now: AITA for refusing to pay my HOA for destroying my garden?

Situated within the Atlantic hurricane belt, the islands regularly deal with natural disasters such as hurricanes and tropical storms, according to The Climate Change Knowledge Portal. Beyond natural disasters, other threats have been detrimental to the Bahamas' biodiversity. Over 80% of the landmass is now within five feet of sea level, making it highly vulnerable to flooding, according to the Convention on Biological Diversity. 

This also makes groundwater susceptible to contamination, putting locals at risk of disease. 

Environmental legislation such as these have been sprouting all over the world. These indicate vital benefits to repairing biodiversity in addition to offering benefits to citizens. 

🗣️ Do you think America could ever go zero-waste?

🔘 Never 👎

🔘 Not anytime soon 📅

🔘 Maybe in some states 🇺🇸

🔘 Definitely 👍

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Albury-Smith mentioned the move "will likely use some of the money to protect, restore and manage the mangrove ecosystem," which is considered one of the most valued ecosystems around the world, especially in the Bahamas. Mangrove ecosystems store carbon dioxide better than tropical forests.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x