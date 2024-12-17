Scientists sound the alarm after discovering major shifts in mangrove forests — here's how it could impact our future

Mangrove forests are losing their ability to store carbon, which is critical for preventing Earth from overheating, according to a new study.

What's happening?

As reported on Phys.org, this new study highlights alarming trends in the mangroves of Pearl Bay in Hainan, China, where carbon storage has significantly declined over the past two decades.

These coastal ecosystems act as natural carbon sinks, absorbing and storing organic carbon in their soil and vegetation. However, rising sea levels and environmental damage caused by human activities are threatening their effectiveness.

The study, published in Frontiers in Marine Science, focused on Pearl Bay's mangroves. Researchers found a 50% reduction in organic carbon storage compared to China's national average for mangroves and a 75% drop compared to the global average.

Why are mangroves important?

The decline could have profound consequences for our climate's stability. Though mangroves occupy just 0.1% of Earth's land area, they hold large amounts of carbon. This means they help reduce the harmful gases from polluting our air.

If mangroves become less effective or are destroyed, the stored carbon may be released back into the atmosphere, transforming these carbon sinks into sources and worsening our Earth's overheating.

The degradation of mangroves also threatens their ability to protect coastal areas from erosion and storm surges. These forests support biodiversity by providing habitats for fish, birds, and other wildlife. Their loss could lead to devastating ecological impacts, including the decline of species that depend on them.

What's being done about mangrove degradation?

Efforts to combat mangrove degradation include sustainable management practices and restoration projects aimed at replanting mangroves and protecting existing forests.

International initiatives, such as the Blue Carbon Initiative, focus on preserving coastal ecosystems like mangroves as a key strategy for mitigating climate change. These efforts are supported by local actions — such as stricter regulations on land use and wastewater management — to reduce human impacts on mangroves.

By protecting these ecosystems, we can ensure they continue their critical role in fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity.

