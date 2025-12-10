Rescuers spring into action after rare creature is found in heartbreaking predicament: 'Entangled'

A rare bird wrapped in fishing wire was recently rescued in the English coastal town of Cleethorpes.

According to Grimsby News, rescuers from the Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue responded to a call about a Bahama pintail hybrid, an unusual breed of duck to find in the U.K. The bird, which was likely part of a private collection and escaped, before getting entangled in the fishing gear.

Sidney Park — where the duck was found — has become a hotspot for wildlife injuries caused by human litter. Without intervention, animals can starve or develop infections from getting trapped in litter, like the nearly 50 feet of fishing wire that trapped the bird.

Discarded fishing gear, also known as "ghost gear," is a major threat to mammals, birds, and marine life in waterways, killing hundreds of thousands of creatures annually, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Human interference with wildlife will not only actively impact these populations but also throw off the ecological balance of the entire habitat as a result.

Preventing this issue starts with anglers responsibly disposing of fishing gear and trash, as well as picking up waste they see while on waterways, beaches, and riverbeds. Many communities will provide fishing line recycling bins at local fishing holes. If one isn't available, ecological experts suggest cutting the wire into small pieces — ideally less than six inches long.

For bystanders who see a trapped animal, a little goodwill can go a long way by reaching out to a local rescue organization to free them.





Luckily for this Bahama pintail hybrid, the Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue was able to untangle it from the fishing wire, and the organization is providing it with specialized care while it heals. Once it recovers, the duck will be rehomed rather than released, as it is likely domesticated and would struggle in the wild.

