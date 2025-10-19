Researchers share video of fascinating discoveries in crucial US waterway: 'We were especially excited'

A California restoration project has proved to be a resounding success after the hard work of a team of conservationists.

New monitoring data from California Trout (CalTrout) shows that the Baduwa't (Mad River) Estuary Restoration Project, first launched in 2022, has transformed just over 9 acres of former wastewater ponds into thriving wetland habitat.

To achieve this, leveed percolation ponds were decommissioned, and now they've become home to thousands of fish and other species, according to California Trout. With the help of Northern Hydrology and Engineering and the McKinleyville Community Services District, the project is helping restore a vital stretch of Northern California's coastline into a safe haven for threatened wildlife.

The findings come from a two-year study led by Dr. Darren Ward and a team from Cal Poly Humboldt, who found that young salmon, trout, and other fish are using the restored estuary consistently, even stopping on their way to the ocean to eat.

On top of that, the fish in the restored waters are growing faster than those in nearby streams — the researchers found coho fry measuring about 20% larger than those outside the site. Over 15,500 fish from 17 species have been documented, including threatened Chinook and coho salmon, steelhead trout, and the endangered tidewater goby.

"It has been an amazing opportunity to follow along with the CalTrout project from the initial planning stages to follow-up monitoring after implementation," said Dr. Ward. He added that the project allowed for student field crews to gain experience early in their careers — fostering the next generation of environmental scientists along the way.

Projects like this show how we can restore ecosystems when we put our minds and time into it. Not only is this project helping wildlife, but reconnecting rivers to their floodplains also helps buffer surrounding communities from floods, improves water quality, and supports sustainable fisheries that feed local economies. Plus, the local community is already benefiting from access to the new waterway for hiking, fishing, birdwatching, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

It's clear — healthier waterways mean stronger ecosystems and safer, more resilient communities. This success story joins a growing list of nature-based solutions, from coastal wetland recoveries in Louisiana to salmon restoration efforts in Oregon.

"We were especially excited to learn that coho salmon have utilized the site every winter since construction," said Mary Burke, CalTrout's North Coast regional manager. "These monitoring results prove that strategic habitat restoration works."

