US group reaches historic deal to tear down century-old structures: 'It really just changed everything'

"It can be done in a way that provides economic benefits."

The Nature Conservancy has reached a historic deal to buy four hydropower dams on the Kennebec River in Maine, a move that it says will help bring balance to a vital ecosystem.

The environmental group plans to remove the structures and restore the waterway for native sea-run fish such as American shad, river herring, and Atlantic salmon. Dam owner Brookfield Renewable will continue to operate the dams as TNC undergoes a process to decommission them, per Maine Public. This could take up to a decade.

According to TNC, the Kennebec River and its tributaries host 20 hydroelectric dams, which have severely impacted salmon.

"Despite having some of the best Atlantic salmon spawning habitat in the country, the Kennebec's run of salmon has dropped from hundreds of thousands each year to nearly zero," TNC says on its website. "Science and nature are telling us that we're asking too much of the Kennebec. The river is out of balance."

These dams have also changed the way that sediment is carried downstream, and they impact birds and other wildlife that depend on a natural river flow, according to John Burrows, vice president of operations for the Atlantic Salmon Federation.

"Once dams were constructed and the river became a series of really slow moving deep impoundments, it really just changed everything about the ecosystem," he told Maine Public.

This project is part of a larger movement in the U.S. and elsewhere to remove dams from rivers and other waterways. For instance, Ohio plans to remove a dam on one of the state's creeks, saying the plan will improve water quality and biodiversity.

In the Pacific Northwest, conservationists are already seeing the impacts of the largest dam removal project in history on the Klamath River. They say that the removal reaped almost instantaneous results, as salmon have returned to an area of the river that they have not swam for almost a century.

Meanwhile, TNC said that the Kennebec project has the potential to reconnect over 800 miles of river and stream habitat, making it one of the largest river restoration efforts in the nation.

"Through thoughtful collaboration, it can be done in a way that provides economic benefits to towns along the river, from municipal revenue to local jobs, while supporting ecological benefits to fish populations and the communities that depend on them along the river and in the Gulf of Maine," the organization said.

