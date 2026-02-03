Experts stunned after trail cameras capture rare images of nocturnal creature: 'We don't really ever hear about them'

"As much data we can get, the better."

Trail cameras in Ohio captured a rare glimpse of a solitary, nocturnal creature, exciting officials and prompting calls for additional research.

A badger was spotted on a trail camera in Ashland County last fall, one of only two sightings in the state that year, according to the Ashland Source. The two were only about 1.5 miles apart and could have been of the same individual, officials told the outlet.

Badgers are native to Ohio, but the state is the eastern edge of their range in the U.S., according to Ohio Division of Wildlife biologist Katie Dennison. Most sightings over the past 10 years have been of badgers that were either hit by cars or accidentally trapped somewhere, with very few seen on trail cameras.

"We don't really ever hear about them," Ashland County Wildlife Officer Evan Huegel told the Source.

Badgers play an important role in controlling rodent and snake populations, per the Los Angeles Zoo, and also support healthy plant communities by aerating the soil with their digging.

Their habitats tend to be grasslands and prairies, where they dig burrows and prey on underground species.

ODW officials are asking people to send in any videos they capture, not only of badgers but also of bobcats, black bears, wild turkeys, and barn owls. "As much data we can get, the better," Huegel said, per the Source.

Data is key to understanding the health of a population or ecosystem, and trail cameras are an important part of collecting that information. Trail cameras allow researchers and conservationists to study threatened and endangered species without being intrusive as well as collect evidence of rehabilitation efforts.

In India, officials recently observed leopard, sambar, jackal, and other wildlife activity in a protected park, proving the value of rehabilitation efforts that have been in place for the past few decades. Other animals, such as cougars in Michigan and water voles in the United Kingdom, are just some of the species recorded on trail cameras, giving researchers hope for the future.

With proper management of resources, we can ensure all species, from an isolated badger to human beings, can thrive for years to come.

