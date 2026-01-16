Experts stunned as trail cameras capture once-in-a-century event in US wilderness: 'Historic'

Trail cameras have become useful instruments for wildlife experts.

Two young cougars photographed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula this past spring are still alive and traveling with their mother, according to MLive.

This sighting marked the first confirmed wild cougar births in the state in more than a century.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced the news on Dec. 18 after receiving a trail camera image from a landowner in Ontonagon County.

The photo, captured on Dec. 6, showed a mother cougar moving along a snow-covered path with her two offspring, now believed to be around 12 months old.

Drivers first photographed the young cats on a roadway in the western part of the Upper Peninsula back in March.

At that time, no adult was visible, prompting concern that the cubs would not thrive. Now, wildlife officials say the young cougars are healthy and will likely remain by her side until next winter.

This is exciting news for the region. Cougars once roamed throughout Michigan but vanished before 1910 after being overhunted.

For decades, the only cougars spotted in Michigan were adult males that had wandered east from western U.S. populations. A breeding female in Michigan changed everything.

Trail cameras have become useful instruments for wildlife experts tracking endangered species. These devices capture images without disturbing animals, providing biologists with valuable data on population health and behavior.

In this case, a single photo confirmed that wild cougar reproduction is happening in Michigan for the first time in over 100 years.

Smart management of wildlife and their habitats helps many species survive and recover. When predators like cougars return to an ecosystem, they help control deer populations, which protects forests and the food sources on which many communities depend.

"This is a historic confirmation for Michigan since it is the first time in over 100 years that verified cougar reproduction has occurred east of the Mississippi River and possibly even east of the Missouri River," said Brian Roell, DNR large carnivore specialist.

"These kittens will stay with their mom through this winter and possibly even into next winter," Roell added.

