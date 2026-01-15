Homeowner captures stunning footage after leaving camera in backyard: 'Must be paradise'

"Thank you for sharing these!"

People who live near the woods know animals come through at night — but a popular TikTok video is showing just how active those spaces can be when humans step back. A homeowner in New Hampshire left a trail camera running in their backyard and shared the footage online.

The video shows wildlife moving through a wooded area at night. Foxes, a fisher cat, deer, owls, a coyote, a raccoon, and a bobcat pass through the frame, many of them using the same narrow path through the trees.

The steady stream of animals sparked conversations about habitat health and coexistence. Several viewers noted how calm and robust the animals appeared — a contrast to wildlife sightings in more developed areas.

The footage spans roughly a month, offering a snapshot of what a functioning local ecosystem can look like.

One commenter wrote, "Thank you for sharing these! Must be paradise with all the nature. The foxes look so healthy," adding that animals around Pennsylvania often suffer from mange and illness.

Using trail cameras to capture wildlife footage isn't just for social feeds. Researchers use them as valuable tools for conservation, observing which animals pass through an area and how often they visit. Conservationists also use footage before and after habitat restoration to see if the animals return to restored spaces.

Homeowners are increasingly discovering that small land-use changes can support that recovery. One riverside gardener documented a quieter yard once native plants took hold, with dragonflies returning in large numbers.

Elsewhere, removing the grass changed what appeared on camera. Insects appeared first, then animals that feed on them. Some yards now serve as native spaces that remain active with minimal upkeep.

Small shifts in how land gets used can change how animals move through it. Areas left undisturbed tend to see more consistent wildlife activity, especially near forest edges or open land.

Even outdoor spaces that stay lush can provide cover and stability when they remain predictable. For people living nearby, allowing land to function more like a habitat again often leads to fewer conflicts and a quieter balance with the wildlife already present.

The comment section reflected that balance.

One said, "Your very own sanctuary, thanks so much for sharing!"

Another added, "Wow, the woods are sure busy at night."

A third summed it up simply: "Living in harmony."

