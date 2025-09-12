Gardener captures stunning photo of unexpected visitors in new backyard pond: 'I can't stop watching'

"A pond is probably the single best thing you can do to increase biodiversity."

Sometimes the smallest backyard projects can have a big impact on local wildlife — and one UK home gardener's simple wildlife pond is living proof.

The gardener shared a photo of the serene man-made pond in their backyard, celebrating the feature as a welcome part of their property. In the image, two frogs peek above the water's surface, while a cluster of jelly-like frog eggs floats near the pond's edge.

"The wildlife pond has been the best addition to my garden," the home gardener wrote in their post. "I can't stop watching!"

When looking to support local biodiversity, many home gardeners focus on cultivating native plants to upgrade their yard. While that is certainly important, a garden feature like a wildlife pond can be just as beneficial when rewilding your yard.

A wildlife pond is designed to support local biodiversity, unlike ornamental ponds that typically feature fountains or house non-native fish. Wildlife ponds are built specifically to provide a safe, natural habitat for frogs, newts, insects, birds, and even small mammals. They usually include shallow edges, native plants, and clean water, making them excellent for boosting local ecosystems and helping species thrive.

"Adding a pond is probably the single best thing you can do to increase biodiversity in a garden," one commenter wrote in response to the photo. "Just the sheer number of invertebrates that a pond attracts — never mind the birds that come to drink and bathe or the amphibians who come to spawn."

The Royal Horticultural Society explains that wildlife ponds don't include fish because they act as top predators, reducing biodiversity and disrupting the nutrient balance needed for a healthy pond. Fish ponds also tend to encourage algae growth, which is why they often require filters. Wildlife ponds, by contrast, rely on native plants and organisms to maintain a natural balance — no filter required.

The Royal Horticultural Society added that it's generally best to leave a wildlife pond undisturbed. Minimal interventions, like topping up the water during dry spells or pulling a few weeds, may help keep the pond thriving, but nature does most of the work. The society added that wildlife often discover a new pond quickly, with native insects usually arriving within a few days or weeks. Amphibians, like the frogs in this homeowner's garden, may even begin using the pond as a breeding ground within the first year.

If you are looking to upgrade your yard and support local biodiversity, a wildlife pond offers a rewarding way to bring a thriving natural habitat right into your own backyard. And that can offer a calming escape for local wildlife — and for you too.

