Gardener shares 'beautiful' before-and-after clips of urban garden transformation: 'I'm so envious'

"Almost straight away it was packed with life and cost next to nothing to build and maintain."

A gardening influencer's simple DIY wildlife pond is making waves on Instagram, offering an eco-friendly solution for urban dwellers looking to attract biodiversity to their backyards.

Joseph Clark (@joesgarden.official) shared how he transformed old buckets and containers into a thriving wildlife habitat. His post showcases a low-cost, low-maintenance approach to creating a nature-friendly space in an urban setting.

Clark's method involves mapping out pond locations, digging holes, and repurposing large buckets and an old water tank.

He adds: "By mulching with bark all around your pond, not only does this look nice, but it helps to invite a whole world of tiny creatures to come and visit."

This DIY wildlife pond (filled with rainwater) offers numerous benefits. It's a cost-effective alternative to traditional landscaping, reducing expenses associated with lawn maintenance and water usage. The diverse plant life around the pond creates a haven for pollinators, which play a crucial role in protecting our food supply.

Creating a wildlife-friendly space in your yard can have a significant positive impact on local ecosystems. By incorporating native plants, homeowners can support wildlife while enjoying a beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor area. Even partial lawn replacement with native species, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can yield these benefits.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Clark's approach demonstrates that fostering biodiversity doesn't require a large space or hefty investment. He notes: "One of the best decisions I made in my urban garden was adding in a small, low-maintenance wildlife area, as almost straight away it was packed with life and cost next to nothing to build and maintain."

The Instagram post has sparked enthusiasm among Clark's dedicated followers.

One commenter shared, "Love this idea… we are in the middle of a renovation/build so might do something like this next year when we make a start on the garden!"

Another exclaimed: "How brilliant is that, Joe!"

"Very beautiful," a third wrote.

Even those facing challenges remain inspired, with one user stating: "I'm so envious … I dug a small pond 4 years ago & have yet to see anything … I'm not giving up though & going to add various things based on your video."

Clark's wildlife pond project serves as an inspiring example of how small, thoughtful changes in our outdoor spaces can contribute to a healthier environment while creating a beautiful, low-maintenance oasis right in our own backyards.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.