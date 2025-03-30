Homeowner stuns with 'blooming paradise' backyard makeover: 'Beautiful!'

Although planting your own garden can require time, enjoying the fruits of your labor can be even more satisfying in the end.

This homeowner's backyard is a perfect example. They took to Reddit to showcase their before-and-after of their backyard and stunned other users with the transformation.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post got over 1,200 upvotes on the r/gardening subreddit, highlighting just how rewarding it can be to see your planting efforts change from one form to another through nothing but your own labor and passion.

The first image shows a basically barren space with little more than dry dirt. Some small flowers are along the front edge, and a measly shrub is to the side. Sprinklers are along the back. Nothing too remarkable.

The second, however, almost looks like a completely different yard. A massive tree-shrub now stands in the center, surrounded by beautiful flower bushes growing all around it. Other plants adorn the back and front edges, creating an entirely natural and gorgeous yard space, completely unlike before.

"What a beautiful little garden," one user said on the post.

"Beautiful! ...but watch your foundation carefully!!" said another on the original post.

Pollinators often flock to gardens full of natural flora, so upgrading outdoor spaces can help the environment while you enjoy the mental health benefits of being in nature.

If you want to take things a step further, you can replace your grass lawn with a natural lawn full of native plant species, which can help you save money on high-maintenance landscaping tools or water because they're already adapted to their environment.

In fact, you could save hundreds of dollars each year on water, fertilizer, and pesticides, along with a considerable amount of time spent mowing week after week.

