US teen's heartwarming tribute to late pet sparks nationwide movement: 'It had actual tangible benefits'

A middle schooler in Texas turned a fascination with a pet cockatiel into a grassroots conservation movement.

While feeling isolated during the pandemic, Aamir Tinwala and his parents adopted a cockatiel and, more broadly, learned more about the decline in wild bird populations.

As The Washington Post reported, Aamir became motivated to build birdhouses in his backyard to compensate for widespread habitat loss. His Backyard Bird Project helps establish safe habitats for birds in urban and suburban areas while connecting people to local biodiversity issues.

Aamir coordinated with neighbors, schools, and community groups to help build nesting boxes. He created a website to encourage people to register for boxes, which he then built and shipped. He also provided instructions for people to build their own boxes and help the movement grow.

Aamir's local conservation work is inspiring because strategically placed nest boxes provide shelter and breeding areas for birds, supporting thriving species populations. His project has also helped young people become interested in birding and habitat stewardship.

"It had actual tangible benefits," he told the Post. "Other than just me hacking away every day in my garage."

To date, Aamir has personally built over 750 bird shelters in the last five years, and he's helped countless people build their own as well. In a separate effort, he launched a successful petition to have his hometown name a city bird, the American kestrel.

Meanwhile, many other bird conservation efforts are underway to rescue at-risk birds, rehabilitate injured birds, and rediscover rare birds once thought to be extinct.

If you're interested in supporting wildlife where you live, consider taking local action by launching your own project or donating money to a conservation group.

Regardless of your age, background, or location, you can make a meaningful impact in your community, just as Aamir has, and contribute to a more biodiverse, sustainable planet.

"It's a small thing to do," Tinwala told the Post of his nesting box building. "But it is also considerable. If everyone did it, an actual impact would be made."

