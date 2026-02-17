  • Outdoors Outdoors

US teen's heartwarming tribute to late pet sparks nationwide movement: 'It had actual tangible benefits'

"If everyone did it, an actual impact would be made."

by Alyssa Ochs
One Texas middle schooler started the Backyard Bird Project, building birdhouses to help declining bird populations.

Photo Credit: Instagram

A middle schooler in Texas turned a fascination with a pet cockatiel into a grassroots conservation movement.

While feeling isolated during the pandemic, Aamir Tinwala and his parents adopted a cockatiel and, more broadly, learned more about the decline in wild bird populations.

As The Washington Post reported, Aamir became motivated to build birdhouses in his backyard to compensate for widespread habitat loss. His Backyard Bird Project helps establish safe habitats for birds in urban and suburban areas while connecting people to local biodiversity issues.

Aamir coordinated with neighbors, schools, and community groups to help build nesting boxes. He created a website to encourage people to register for boxes, which he then built and shipped. He also provided instructions for people to build their own boxes and help the movement grow. 

Aamir's local conservation work is inspiring because strategically placed nest boxes provide shelter and breeding areas for birds, supporting thriving species populations. His project has also helped young people become interested in birding and habitat stewardship. 

"It had actual tangible benefits," he told the Post. "Other than just me hacking away every day in my garage."

To date, Aamir has personally built over 750 bird shelters in the last five years, and he's helped countless people build their own as well. In a separate effort, he launched a successful petition to have his hometown name a city bird, the American kestrel.  

Meanwhile, many other bird conservation efforts are underway to rescue at-risk birds, rehabilitate injured birds, and rediscover rare birds once thought to be extinct. 

If you're interested in supporting wildlife where you live, consider taking local action by launching your own project or donating money to a conservation group. 

Regardless of your age, background, or location, you can make a meaningful impact in your community, just as Aamir has, and contribute to a more biodiverse, sustainable planet. 

"It's a small thing to do," Tinwala told the Post of his nesting box building. "But it is also considerable. If everyone did it, an actual impact would be made."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider