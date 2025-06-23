Authorities make shocking discovery after opening foul-smelling package from overseas

An Australian man is facing jail time for his involvement in an animal smuggling ring.

What happened?

A man from Queensland was sentenced to nine months in jail for attempting to smuggle several exotic animals overseas.

Photo Credit: Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

The Australian Border Force noticed a foul-smelling package from the Philippines and immediately notified Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. A DAFF official found "three snakes, six iguanas, three soft shell turtles, and three tarantulas stuffed into calico drawstring bags," per The Australian.

Unfortunately, many of the animals inside were deceased. The package wasn't an isolated incident — it was another piece of evidence in a two-year investigation into an exotic wildlife trade.

Why is animal smuggling concerning?

When non-native species are introduced to a new area, they can become invasive, wreaking havoc on the local environment. Not all non-native species are invasive — to be considered invasive, a non-native species must pose a significant harm to the new environment.

Invasive species outcompete native species for resources, like food and water, threatening native species and potentially driving them to extinction. Invasive species are one of the top five main drivers of biodiversity loss, per the United Nations Environment Programme.

Invasive species can also introduce diseases to livestock, pets, and humans. The Asian longhorned tick, for example, is invasive in the United States and can spread several diseases, like Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

What's being done to stop invasive species from spreading?

Researchers are working to find more efficient ways of stopping invasive species from spreading — sometimes, they have to get a little creative. In 2023, researchers in Michigan released 40,000 wasps at fruit farms to stop the spread of an invasive fruit fly.

You may even unknowingly have invasive species growing in your backyard, like English ivy and Japanese knotweed. Once the invasive plants are properly removed, consider replacing them with native plants instead.

