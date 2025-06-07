Homeowner dismayed after gardener finds dangerous plants taking over their property: 'This is like the worst of the worst'

A homeowner was in for the fight for their lives after their garden coach spotted a disastrous plant taking over on their property.

The garden coach, Jess of You Can Do It Gardening, posted the video on their TikTok account (@youcandoitgardening) to spread awareness of the destructiveness of Japanese knotweed.

#reynoutriajaponica #invasiveweeds #gardeningtips #gardeningforbeginners #gardening101 #gardencoach #gardentok ♬ original sound - You Can Do It Gardening @youcandoitgardening This plant literally makes me feel sick to think of the severe impact to private and public land and ecosystems. It is nearly impossible to control and even with toxic chemicals like glyphosate, constant monitoring may be required. There are countless Facebook and other groups trying to understand this and working to eradicate this destructive, invasive weed. In know there are many other invasives, such as kudzu, that people deal with in other parts of the country and world. I have come across this a lot recently with clients and it's also in bloom now so I'm seeing it everywhere, especially along roads and highways. Japanese knotweed (reynoutria japonica) is one of the most horrible invasive species in the United States and other parts of the world. I learned from @ydoyougarden (a must-follow account) this week that it was introduced in the United States by the government and other entities for erosion control in the 19th century. Obviously its invasive nature was not understood at the time. I also learned from her that there are researchers who are trying to come up with non-toxic solutions—both commercial and with native plants that may potentially be able to overpower it. May this be successful. I am very interested in hearing from people who have successfully managed this and how, or anyone who is currently researching this and has any good news to share. Please share in the comments so others can benefit from your knowlege and experience. Locations: client's houses: the video of me was by Jen and I took the one of Greg on his property. Note: I cannot speak to the effectiveness of the approach Greg took but I know he researched it extensively, as one does when invasive species take over your property. About me: I'm a garden coach and consultant in zone 6 in the Boston area but almost all of the principles I talk about are applicable to any garden. Go to my website to schedule consultations and more. Unfortunately I don't have time to answer all the questions that come in so please help others if you have information to share🌸 #japaneseknotweed

The video begins with Jess revealing the presence of another unwanted plant, swallowwort, on the property. After the homeowner's dog makes a quick cameo, the mood darkens. All invasive species are bad news, but Jess makes it clear that the Japanese knotweed is a different beast.

"This is extremely horrible, this is like the worst of the worst," the gardening coach notes. Jess points out that in the past, British banks have used the plant's presence as a reason not to finance homes, as the Guardian detailed.

The plant is so destructive because it crowds out native plants, can damage houses by growing through concrete, and can be detrimental to wetlands and other natural areas, per Canada's Invasive Species Centre.

Other homeowners have borne witness to just how fast Japanese Knotweed can take over their properties. Worst of all, it is "nearly impossible to control," as Jess wrote in the caption of the video, and other homeowners can attest to.

One approach put forth in the video is not a desirable one, which is to use glyphosate, aka Round-Up. A different homeowner does tout this approach in the video. They do stress that they try to use it in as narrow and targeted a fashion as possible to spare the rest of their property from the toxic chemicals.

One creative alternative to that is simply eating the noxious weed, which a TikToker touted as a "better Rhubarb." Jess also wrote in the caption of the video that there's an effort to find native plants and non-toxic solutions that can potentially provide a better way than chemicals.

For the poor homeowner featured in the video, native plants might be a good idea for them in any case. They can save time and money for gardeners, provide a healthy landing spot for pollinators, and, with some luck help, combat the invaders.



Still, commenters on TikTok were resigned that the homeowner was in for a rough time.

"Japanese knotweed is truly a nightmare," one wrote.

"It is horrible and I hate it," another said. "Year two still coming back and killing my grass."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.