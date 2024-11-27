Homeowner shocked after discovering nightmare plant growing under their home siding: 'It will swallow your entire house if you let it'

"This stuff is horrible and will kill everything around it and wreck your building."

A homeowner asked for advice in identifying and getting rid of an invasive species growing uncontrollably near their home in the r/invasivespecies forum on Reddit.

They posted two photos of the unruly plants, revealing a thick area of overgrowth under their patio and spilling out into the yard. A vine was also climbing up the side of their house near the window — as if it was showing the homeowner who's boss.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that the plant had been growing wildly since they'd purchased the home a year prior.

"It's growing up the windows, under the siding and out onto the lawn. I just started pulling on some of it and am shocked at how bad this seems to be," the poster wrote above the photos.

They asked for help identifying the backyard menace, and commenters quickly recognized it as the notoriously invasive English ivy.

"You have to kill it all. This stuff is horrible and will kill everything around it and wreck your building," one person shared.

English ivy is one of the most prolific, aggressive invasive plants in the U.S., sometimes growing so vigorously that it kills trees and takes over entire structures. The plant is also commonly seen covering power lines and poles, which can be a safety hazard if left unchecked.

While English ivy is undoubtedly beautiful, especially when the vines creep up older buildings and create a "living" structure, it's also incredibly destructive and difficult to eradicate. If the plant is allowed to grow uninhibitedly, it can loosen bricks, block gutters, destabilize walls, and attract pests.

Invasive species also harm ecosystems since they outcompete native species for resources such as water, soil, and sunlight. Eliminating English ivy and other problematic plants from your yard allows others to flourish that are beneficial to your local environment.

In addition, native flowers and shrubs don't need as much water or maintenance compared to non-native species, helping you save money on bills. You'll also be helping pollinators by providing them with a healthy ecosystem, which benefits humans since we need them for our food supply.

Even if you choose to plant only a few low-maintenance species like clover or buffalo grass, you'll see many benefits as more butterflies and bees visit your garden.

Commenters offered the OP advice on removing the ivy and reclaiming their space.

One commenter said: "It will swallow your entire house if you let it. You'll want to at least quickly get it off the window frame where it's started climbing up your house. You'll probably find it's damaged the finish/paint where you pull it off."

"English ivy, pull it and strip the vines and make wreaths! That's what I did today," another said.

