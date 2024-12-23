Authorities make horrifying discovery after stopping man with swollen stomach at airport: 'Completely overcrowded, mistreated'

Peruvian police recently detained a South Korean man who was attempting to smuggle hundreds of endangered tarantulas onto a plane.

What's happening?

The Washington Post reported the bizarre encounter started in Lima's Jorge Chávez International Airport. Staff were conducting security checks on passengers and noticed a man who appeared to have a swollen stomach. After asking him to lift his shirt, they discovered dozens of camouflaged plastic bags tied to belts. Inside were 35 adult and 285 juvenile tarantulas, 110 centipedes, and nine bullet ants. The officials detained the man and turned the animals over to Peru's National Forest and Wildlife Service.

"While the animals were completely overcrowded, mistreated and [carelessly] wrapped, they were put in a safe place," the wildlife agency said, according to the Post.

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

The Post, citing a U.N. report, noted that wildlife trafficking affects more than 4,000 animal and plant species worldwide — this includes 3,250 endangered species.

In fact, the adult tarantulas being smuggled by the 28-year-old man in Peru are on the country's endangered list, the Post reported.

Wildlife trafficking is concerning for many reasons. For one, it is harmful to animals, as they are taken out of their native habitat, decreasing their populations. Further, many animals die needlessly during transport.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, wildlife trafficking can also increase the risk of zoonotic diseases and severely impact food, land, and other natural resources that humans depend on for survival.

What's being done about the wildlife trade?

Currently, there are a number of international and national laws in place to help curb the trafficking of wild animals. For instance, CITES is an international agreement between governments that aims to ensure the international trade of wildlife does not threaten the survival of species.

Meanwhile, the Endangered Species Act and the Lacey Act restrict the trade and transportation of wild animals or plants in the United States.

There are also a number of individuals and organizations dedicated to curbing the illegal trade. For instance, Earth League International collects and disseminates information about wildlife crime. Traffic is another NGO that aims to reduce illegal wildlife trafficking.

