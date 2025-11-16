  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers see stunning results of new rules on beaches: 'Immediate benefits for families and communities'

"The research demonstrates that individual actions can make a measurable difference."

by Katie Lowe
Learn how Australia nearly cut its coastal pollution in half as scientists share surprising new research.

Photo Credit: iStock

The work is never done, but Australia's beaches are looking better than ever thanks to the country's proactive environmental policies, according to Happy Eco News.

A new study from Australia's national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, found a near 40% reduction in coastal plastic pollution over the past 10 years. 

Researchers said this progress stems from a combination of community cleanups and government-led policy changes, proving that local action really can turn the tide on ocean pollution.

The study, which analyzed debris in six major coastal and river cities, including Perth, Hobart, and Newcastle, found a 16% increase in completely spotless areas. 

"Some coastal zones have become completely clean through sustained efforts," Happy Eco News reported.

"The types of debris found varied significantly between different regions across Australia, revealing important patterns about local pollution sources."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save big on holiday spirit with 25% off lighting — this week only

CVS has you covered this holiday season, with thousands of gifts, perfect stocking stuffers, joyful holiday decor, and more.

You’ll find exciting advent calendars, personalized holiday photos, tasty treats like Ghirardelli peppermint bark, and even gift card go-tos.

Plus, brighten up any room (or roof) with a curated assortment of holiday lightsall 25% off for a limited time only.

Learn more

Researchers have attributed the vast majority of the coastal cleanliness to Western Australia's bans on foam packaging and disposable coffee cups, along with national container-deposit refund programs. 

These policies have encouraged Australians to choose reusable options and properly recycle bottles and cans, reducing the amount of difficult-to-remove microplastics that float through waterways. 

Because prevention is the most effective approach for items that easily break down into small particles, large-scale policy action was the biggest game changer here. 

CSIRO even suggested a new philosophy for recycling: "Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose, then Recycle."

Should taxpayers help pay to clean up the Great Pacific Garbage Patch?

We should pay for all of it 👍

We should pay some but not all 💸

Corporations should foot the bill 🏭

Charities should pay for it 🙏

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

By adding "refuse" and "repurpose," the agency called attention to major ongoing efforts to remove plastic from retail environments and restaurants — and reminded citizens that many of these "forever" items, like styrofoam and plastic, can be upcycled.

"The research demonstrates that individual actions can make a measurable difference when combined with effective government policies in reducing coastal plastic pollution," said Happy Eco News.

The peace of mind that comes with knowing a beach is safe for relaxing with children or pets is a major quality-of-life boost. Families now enjoy safer, more inviting shorelines, while coastal tourism benefits from pristine scenery that attracts travelers and supports local economies.

"Reduced coastal plastic pollution creates immediate benefits for families and communities who visit Australia's beaches regularly," the outlet observed.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x